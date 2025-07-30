Tavion Heights has finally broken free from Charlie Dempsey and the No Quarter Catch Crew.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Heights secured his independence by defeating Dempsey in a hard-fought rematch.

Unlike their previous encounter, there was no towel in sight for Wren Sinclair to throw in and stop the match. This time, Heights endured the pain, reversed a Butterfly Suplex attempt, and delivered a decisive Belly-to-Belly Suplex to score the pinfall and his freedom.

WWE has aired tributes to the late Terry Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, across Friday Night SmackDown, Monday Night RAW, and NXT following his passing on July 24.

Among those reacting to the tributes was WWE talent Jamar Hampton. Hampton, who began his in-ring career in 2024 after appearing on the first season of WWE LFG, recently made his debut on the EVOLVE program in June.

Taking to Instagram, Hampton questioned WWE’s decision to honor Hogan. He shared a transcript of Hogan’s 2007 racist remarks — made during a private conversation that later became public — in which Hogan repeatedly used the n-word while discussing his daughter Brooke dating a Black man. Hogan also openly admitted to being racist in the same recording.

Alongside the transcript, Hampton included a YouTube link to the audio and captioned his post with the following:

“Is this really who we should be celebrating? Do ya research.”

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Sol Ruca vs. Tatum Paxley

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank & Tank vs. Chase U

* Myles Borne vs. Lexis King

* Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan