A former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Royal Rumble winner has reportedly been the subject of internal discussion across several major promotions in recent weeks.

According to one source, Shinsuke Nakamura’s name came up in internal talks within New Japan Pro Wrestling as a possible opponent for Hiroshi Tanahashi in his eventual retirement match. While the idea was described as more of a “pipe dream” than a serious possibility, the report confirmed that it was indeed discussed.

Sources within NJPW cited several key factors that would complicate such a match, including Nakamura’s WWE contract status and the strong likelihood that WWE would not approve the appearance.

There were also concerns about how bringing in a WWE-contracted talent could impact NJPW’s relationships with AEW — WWE’s top rival — as well as with CMLL, who maintain a tense dynamic with AAA.

As for Nakamura’s status, it was noted that speculation has persisted all year regarding his WWE deal potentially expiring in 2025. However, NJPW officials reportedly believe Nakamura actually re-signed with WWE sometime last year.

As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura teased retirement over the weekend.

