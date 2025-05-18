Natalya made her National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) debut at the Crockett Cup on Saturday night, where she challenged Kenzie Paige for the NWA Women’s Championship. The WWE Superstar entered the arena to her Rage Against the Machine theme, previously used during her appearance at Bloodsport.

Despite a strong showing, Natalya was defeated by Paige, who successfully retained her NWA Women’s Title.

Following the match, Natalya punched a “fan” in the audiance.

Originally, Gail Kim was scheduled to serve as the special guest referee for the match, but she was unable to attend due to illness.

Nattie is in the NWA! pic.twitter.com/X0O9tdR0fV — MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) May 18, 2025

Nattie wasn’t having it with a troll after her NWA match pic.twitter.com/yyPXaL9P8P — MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) May 18, 2025

During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, Joe Hendry commented on his decision to use his real name as a wrestler. He said,

“You know, I’ve had this conversation a couple of times recently. For many years, I regretted using my real name. But now, I think it’s because it’s also me, that people are so interested in what I’m what I’m doing, because it’s like they’re seeing someone living their dream in real time. Which is, I think again, like I said earlier about when I made the entrance in NXT, that was Joe Hendry the person, that 30 seconds was Joe Hendry the person having that moment, and I think when that comes through, that’s the beauty of wrestling. It’s when stories that you tell and reality intertwine, and you’re not really sure where one begins and the other ends.”

During his latest YouTube video, D-Von Dudley commented on the influence Arn Anderson had on his career as both a wrestler and a producer in WWE. He said,

“My next tag team and the final tag team on my Mount Rushmore of tag teams is going to be Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard, part of the legendary team, the Four Horsemen. Those two were one of the greatest, if not the greatest, of their era. During that time, so many things that we’ve learned from Tully and Arn that people do to this day, the knowledge that Arn Anderson has is incredible. I got to work with Arn in the WWE as a producer, and learn so much from him. He basically gave us an insight Arn so many different things that we could do better in the ring as a tag team than him and Tully did, and basically the psychology, how all of that worked, what they did back then. It was incredible, the sea of knowledge that Arn had. I have nothing but the utmost respect for Arn Anderson and for his help in helping me to become the producer that I am. Arn took me under his wing and basically guided me as much as he could, until the next person took me under their wing to guide me as a producer. But Arn had so much knowledge. If you are a young wrestler, if you are someone trying to break into the business, and you meet Anderson, please pick his brain, because I guarantee you will learn so much from that man, and what he’s done is incredible.”

