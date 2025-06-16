Los Garza (Angel & Berto) captured the AAA World Tag Team Championships at TripleMania Regia, emerging victorious in a four-way match.

The duo defeated Nueva Generación Dinamita (Sansón & Forastero), The Nemeth Brothers (Nic & Ryan Nemeth), and the team of Psycho Clown & Pagano to claim the titles.

This win marks the first AAA Tag Title reign for Los Garza. Nueva Generación Dinamita’s reign ends at 87 days with one successful defense.

Lucha por los Campeonatos en Parejas AAA: Angel Garza y Berto vs Nic Nemeth y Ryan Nemeth vs Pagano y Psycho Clown vs Sansón y Forastero. EN VIVO en @canalspace y @StreamMaxLA. #TriplemaniaXXXIII #TriplemaniaRegia pic.twitter.com/OCVm6Am4BY — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 16, 2025

LOS GARZA HAVE WON THE AAA TAG TEAM TITLES!!! #TriplemaniaRegia

pic.twitter.com/dundTEFuaa — (@WrestlingCovers) June 16, 2025

WWE is headed to Arena CDMX this July.

During AAA TripleMania Regia 2025, a commercial aired promoting two upcoming WWE Supershows in Mexico. In addition to the previously announced event in Monterrey on July 27, WWE will also hold a show at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on July 26.

The advertisement spotlighted stars like PENTA, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins, with Rey Mysterio also prominently featured. Mysterio remains out of action due to an injury suffered before WrestleMania 41, and there is currently no timeline for his return.

¡ÚLTIMA HORA! La WWE regresa a CDMX el 26 de julio y a Monterrey el 27 de julio. WWE SuperShow México es oficial pic.twitter.com/6JWBPnlWHb — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) June 16, 2025

¡WWE regresa a México con dos Supershows llenos de acción!

Disfruta en vivo a tus superestrellas favoritas el sábado 26 de julio en Arena CDMX y el domingo 27 en Arena Monterrey. Preventa Banco Azteca: 16 y 17 de junio

Preventa WWE: 18 de junio

Venta general: a… pic.twitter.com/Dm0F9wHa5P — WWE Español (@wweespanol) June 16, 2025

Mick Foley, known for his brutal matches, famously used fire during his clash with Edge at WrestleMania 22. In a recent video on Maven’s channel, the Hardcore Legend discussed WWE’s most painful weapons and revisited the fiery moment. Foley revealed that WWE had safety personnel on standby for the flaming table spot with Edge, ensuring the dangerous stunt was as controlled as possible. He said,

“Big risk, big reward. But credit to WWE. I mean, in order for Edge and I to do it, they had safety people. They had five or six, I don’t know if they were fire marshals or city firemen from Rosemont. Even though we weren’t technically on fire, they hit us with extinguishers anyway.”

He continued, “It is dangerous. You know the saying, ‘Don’t play with fire. You might get burned,’ but when Edge and I did it, it was so perfect. I urge anyone who’s doing that. It’s not the manly thing not to have precautions. We don’t want to lose anybody. We don’t want anyone seriously injured, to the point where they can’t show up for work the next day. So please, please, please. There’s so many other ways to get great reactions without messing around with that stuff. Don’t do it.”

During a recent appearance on the “Insight With Chris Van Vliet” podcast, James Storm commented on his run as TNA World Champion and a conversation he had with Triple H about using the Superkick in NXT.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On becoming TNA World Champion: “It was great. A lot of the stuff leading up to it kind of went off course or whatever. Because I beat him, and then the next week I lost it to Bobby, which is fine, because Bobby was going on this big heel run, and then I was supposed to beat him in Arizona in a hardcore match that we were having as well. So the night before he wrestles Kurt and loses, and they didn’t tell him until that day, I believe. They didn’t tell him that Kurt was going to keep the belt, and they didn’t tell me that I was winning the belt until about an hour before we were supposed to go out. So I had this huge match planned with Kurt. It was really cool, because he believed in me enough to put a match together, which was really cool. This is awesome. Then about an hour he came to me and goes, ‘Hey, man. My hamstring is messed up really bad. I can’t really…’ I was like, ‘Hey, man, no problem, we take it easy.’ He goes, ‘How about we do this instead? How about I go out there and just beat you up for a little bit? Then you kick me out of nowhere, and then you take the rest of the time to do you. You’ve earned this spot to go out and celebrate. You do whatever you want to do.’ So when I beat him, I roll over, and I said, thank you very much. He said, ‘Quit laying there, get up and celebrate.’ Yes, sir. So, I mean, it was really cool. I did a lot of driving with him and stuff, and just learned stuff from him. I always say I’ve been very fortunate, because I’ve been able to learn from Dusty Rhodes, Curt Hennig and Kurt Angle.”

On using the Superkick as his finisher: “When I went to NXT the first time, they had me use a different finisher. Then my second match there, Hunter was like, ‘Hey, what do you want to use?’ I said, Well, my super kick. He goes, ‘Well, everybody uses a Super Kick.’ I looked at him, and I said, ‘Hey man, that’s fine. They knock people down with their Super Kick. I knock people out.’ He goes, ‘All right, you can use it.’ I got to use it in my second match, and then I was going to use it there going forward and everything. It’s fine if people want to use it as a spot, but because that makes mine look all that more devastating, because I actually beat people with mine, especially if you do it right and make it look good.”

Hartley Jackson didn’t make the cut for NJPW’s G1 Climax 35, but he received some encouraging words from JC Mateo in the wake of the announcement. When the official bracket was revealed Sunday morning, Jackson’s name was notably absent. Taking to Twitter, he shared his thoughts by writing the following,

“I have not earned the chance to be in the G1. But in the future I would like to show you my singles fighting spirit one last time… #NJPW #TMDK #G1CLIMAX35”

JC Mateo — formerly known as Jeff Cobb — responded with a message of support and perspective. He wrote,

“There’s still the play-in tournament, so you have a chance! I felt the exact same way when I was left off the 2024 BOSJ.”