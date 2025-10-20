Kendal Grey recently spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the new WWE Evolve Women’s Champion spoke about being compared to WWE Hall of Fame legend Kurt Angle due to her amateur wrestling background, as well as her “I Quit” match with Wendy Choo.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On comparisons to Kurt Angle due to her amateur wrestling background: “Well, I definitely don’t have a gold medal at the Olympics, I’ll tell you that. I think for me, I think being compared to him — obviously he’s one of the greats, so it is a cool comparison, but I try to just be different. For women’s wrestling in the women’s division, not many people come from an amateur wrestling background, so I would like to bring that into the women’s division. Obviously, women and men, even in amateur wrestling, they wrestle so different. I’m just trying to be different, I hope that I can bring my own personality into it and I don’t know, just be fun with it. I don’t want to be compared to someone or feel like I have to live up to someone’s experience, I just want to have my own experience and have fun.”

On her “I Quit” match with Wendy Choo: “I knew that she was in a path that she didn’t talk, so knew I’m going to have to pull some things out of my bag to her to talk and say I quit. It was fun. That was my first gimmick match, something that I’ve never done before and it made me feel alive. Everything just made me feel so into it. I loved it. I was ready to put down whatever I needed to do to make her say I quit and I knew I wasn’t going to say I quit because I don’t quit at things. So I was like, I’ll be here all day. If it takes 10 hours, I’m going to do it for 10 hours to try and get you to say I Quit.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)