How much longer does Akira Tozawa have left in the tank?

The Japanese-born WWE Superstar and Alpha Academy member surfaced on social media on Thursday morning, April 3, 2025, to acknowledge it being the milestone 20-year anniversary of the day he had his first-ever pro wrestling match.

“It’s been 20 years since my first match,” Tozawa began in the caption to a photo shared via X today from his debut match against Don Fujii at the Dragon Gate: Glorious Gate event from April 3, 2005.

Tozawa, who turns 40 years old in July, continued, “Maybe I’ve been doing this for too long …”

Could Tozawa being teasing an end in sight for his pro wrestling career? Only time will tell, but for now, the WWE veteran continues to mix it up with his fellow Alpha Academy members Otis and Maxxine Dupri every Monday night on WWE Raw.