Despite facing significant health challenges in recent years, Ric Flair says he’s feeling good physically.

The 76-year-old wrestling legend appeared on “The Ariel Helwani Show” on Monday, where he reflected on the passing of longtime friend and fellow icon Hulk Hogan, while also providing an update on his own health. He said,

“Here I am, five years older than Hulk, and I don’t hurt at all. I’ve had some serious health issues, but I don’t have an ache or pain in my body. Of course, it gives me anxiety — like, am I next? [laughs] So I’m grateful any time I get to talk about how great Hulk was and reflect on his legacy with you guys. It’s an honor.”

In June, Flair publicly revealed that he was battling skin cancer for the second time in three years. Just last week, he shared some good news — he is now cancer-free. He told Helwani he feels great following the treatment.

Flair and Hogan were two of the biggest stars of their generation, sharing time in WWE, WCW, and TNA. Flair said he last spoke with Hogan two weeks ago via FaceTime. While he was aware that Hogan had ongoing health problems, he didn’t realize how serious things had become. He noted that he had spoken to Jimmy Hart the day before Hogan’s passing, and everything seemed normal. He said,

“I think he just got tired. He went through 11 back surgeries, hip replacements, neck surgery — how much can one body take? We’ve all pushed ourselves beyond the limit in this business.”

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will feature three-hour Countdown broadcasts ahead of both nights of the historic two-night event.

For the first time ever, SummerSlam is expanding to two nights, with MetLife Stadium in New Jersey hosting the action this Saturday and Sunday. According to Peacock’s listings, the Countdown pre-shows will kick off at 3 p.m. Eastern each day, leading into the main cards at 6 p.m. Eastern. As usual, the Countdown shows are expected to focus on panel discussions, interviews, and event previews rather than in-ring matches.

Peacock states the following,

“We’re just a few days away from a SummerSlam so big, one night couldn’t contain it. Stream LIVE Aug 2 and 3 at 6E/3P exclusively on Peacock. Countdown each day at 3E/12P. Also streaming en Español.

The PLE will air live on Peacock in the United States and Netflix elsewhere.”

Pwinsider is reporting that WWE’s Greatest Moments is set to return to A&E next month.

The series will make its comeback on Sunday, August 10, with a two-episode premiere.

WWE RAW Superstar Ivy Nile has debuted a brand-new hairstyle, marking a bold change from the signature look she’s maintained since joining the main roster. The transformation was revealed in a recent social media post by her hairstylist.

The stylist, known on Instagram as “yourfavoritehairstylist,” shared a photo of Nile — dubbed “The Pitbull” of the RAW women’s division — showing off her updated look. The caption noted this was the first time the stylist had worked with Nile, who joins a list of other WWE talents the stylist has collaborated with.

Nile remains an active member of the American Made faction on Monday Night RAW, alongside The Creed Brothers. The group has been without its leader, Chad Gable, for the past month as he recovers from a rotator cuff injury. In the meantime, Ludwig Kaiser has stepped in under the guise of the masked character El Grande Americano.

As she continues to carve out her place in the Raw women’s division, Nile’s new look may signal a refreshed focus and new momentum. She recently competed in the battle royal at WWE Evolution on July 13 and is eyeing a spot on the card for next weekend’s two-night SummerSlam event.