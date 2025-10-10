Kylie Rae has officially announced that her time with the WWE ID system has come to an end.

In a heartfelt post shared on social media, Rae revealed that her contract with WWE ID will not be renewed, expressing gratitude for her time with the company and excitement for what’s next. She wrote,

“Today I share that my time with WWEID is coming to an end, as I was informed my contract will not be renewed. I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities, memories, and people I met along the way. Thank you to everyone who supported me during this chapter—it truly means the world. 💙🙏 As for the next chapter, I’m so ready to meet you! (Once I pop this baby out of course).”

Rae made history within the WWE ID system as the inaugural WWE ID Women’s Champion, a title she captured during the brand’s launch phase. She later vacated the championship after announcing her pregnancy several weeks ago.

Before stepping away from in-ring competition, Rae was a standout performer on WWE EVOLVE programming, where she quickly became a fan favorite thanks to her in-ring versatility and upbeat persona. Her work helped solidify the identity of WWE’s developmental and international expansion efforts under the ID banner.

Known for her infectious energy and resilience, Rae’s journey through various wrestling promotions has made her one of the most respected and admired names on the independent and developmental scene.

While her time with WWE ID has come to a close, Rae made it clear she’s looking forward to what lies ahead — both personally and professionally — as she prepares to welcome her child and explore new opportunities in the wrestling world once she returns.