Curt Hawkins and His Wife Welcome a Baby Girl

Brian “Curt Hawkins” Myers posted a picture of his wife, Elizabeth Myers, holding their second daughter on Instagram. She was born on June 26th. Just another reminder that good things are still happening around the world. Everyone at Lords of Pain/Wrestling Headlines would like to congratulate the couple.

In the replies, Myers’ real-life best friend Matt “Zack Ryder” Cardona wrote, “Uncle Zack is back, jack!”