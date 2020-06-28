Curt Hawkins and His Wife Welcome a Baby Girl

Brian “Curt Hawkins” Myers posted a picture of his wife, Elizabeth Myers, holding their second daughter on Instagram. She was born on June 26th. Just another reminder that good things are still happening around the world. Everyone at Lords of Pain/Wrestling Headlines would like to congratulate the couple.
In the replies, Myers’ real-life best friend Matt “Zack Ryder” Cardona wrote, “Uncle Zack is back, jack!”
So smile at me baby, take my breath away With the good Lord willing, I'll be happy to say That daddy loves momma and momma loves him Tomorrow we get to do it over again Madison Catherine Myers 6/26/2020 So incredibly excited for another baby girl for me to love and care for. @theredheadedmom is my hero. I’m so proud of her. Selflessness, discipline, and love like no other. Our family is now complete. ILY. 💙💙💙💙💙
