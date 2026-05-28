Former WWE Superstar Curtis Axel has landed in legal trouble following an alleged incident at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Minnesota earlier this month.

According to records from Anoka County, Joseph Hennig, better known to wrestling fans as Curtis Axel, was arrested on May 17. The former WWE talent is facing charges that include DWI for allegedly refusing to submit to a chemical test, as well as failing to stop after an accident.

Additional charges reportedly include obstructing the legal process, disorderly conduct, and possession of an open bottle of alcohol inside his vehicle. Axel was released from custody on May 19.

The incident reportedly occurred at a McDonald’s location in St. Francis shortly before 9 p.m. Police were dispatched to the scene following reports of a property damage crash involving a vehicle backing into another car while in the drive-thru line.

According to The Watch MN, officers located Axel slowly driving through the parking lot after arriving on the scene. The report states police observed signs of intoxication, including bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. Authorities also reportedly discovered an open bottle of vodka inside the truck.

Things allegedly escalated once officers attempted to remove Axel from the vehicle.

“When instructed to step out of the vehicle, Hennig reportedly refused,” The Watch MN wrote. “Officers subsequently opened the door, reached inside to turn off the engine, and placed the keys on the passenger seat. After continued defiance, officers physically removed Hennig from the truck, escorted him to the ground, and handcuffed him. While seated in the squad car, an officer read him the Minnesota Breath Test Advisory. Hennig allegedly refused chemical testing and responded with profanities, including, ‘I don’t give a s***,’ and ‘f*** you, you f*****.’”

The report also alleges Axel became verbally abusive toward McDonald’s employees as well as the female driver whose vehicle he reportedly backed into.

“During the investigation, a McDonald’s employee reported that Hennig had been mumbling in the drive-thru before pulling forward, swearing at staff, and backing into another vehicle,” The Watch MN’s report says. “He then allegedly opened his door and yelled at the female driver, calling her a ‘b****’ and a ‘p****.’ An inventory search of his vehicle prior to towing yielded a 750 mL open bottle of Phillips vodka on the front passenger-side floorboard.”

The most serious charges Axel is facing are the two DWI-related offenses, which are classified as gross misdemeanors under Minnesota law. While considered more severe than standard misdemeanors, they do not rise to the level of felony charges.