– Today, June 25, 2025, marks the 23-year anniversary of the episode of WWE SmackDown where a young John Cena made his official WWE television debut answering an open challenge extended by Kurt Angle and boasting his “ruthless aggression.”

– WWE Speed returns today on Twitter with the opening match of the Women’s Championship Contender Tournament, featuring Alba Fyre taking on B-Fab. The winner of the tournament will go on to challenge Sol Ruca for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship.

– A new episode of WWE EVOLVE is set to premiere tonight at 8 PM ET, streaming on Tubi in the United States and internationally via WWE’s official YouTube channel.

– The WWE Vault YouTube channel continues to churn out excellent content. On Wednesday, the latest offering dropped, a near hour-long look at “The story of Jeff Hardy’s breakout 2002” in WWE.

– KOCO TV in Oklahoma City is reporting that a WWE Championship belt created for the Oklahoma City Thunder was recently left at the Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial.

The gesture was made in honor of a bombing victim who was known to be a passionate sports fan. “If you go to the Oklahoma City National Memorial you’d learn my dad was a true Texan who liked a big belt buckle,” Carla Wade posted. “He also loved basketball. He would have loved having the NBA in OKC! One of our Sooner friends left this championship belt on his chair today.”