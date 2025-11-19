Brad Schwartz is giving major praise to the WWE NXT women’s division.

During an appearance at the 2025 Sports Business Journal Media Innovators conference on Tuesday, The CW Network president opened up about the brand’s growing relationship with NXT. The show officially joined The CW lineup in 2024 as the network shifted toward expanding its footprint in live sports and year-round event programming.

Schwartz said one of the biggest surprises has been the depth of talent coming out of the NXT women’s roster, going so far as to say they’re outperforming their male counterparts.

“I think the women of NXT are better than the men,” Schwartz said. “The women’s division of NXT is probably the strongest in all of WWE wrestling.”

He explained that adding sports was part of a broader strategy to build simultaneous live audiences, and NXT — with its weekly format — offered a unique advantage compared to most sports programming.

“What NXT offered us was the opportunity to have live-event programming 52 weeks a year on a Tuesday night,” Schwartz said. “And so that was a really, really big move for us. We can try and turn these wrestlers into stars, we can market it, we can promote it, we can put the whole machine of Nexstar behind getting people to watch it and know that the value of that growth comes back to us for the next five years.”

