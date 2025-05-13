In a new feature by Variety, CW President Brad Schwartz praised the network’s partnership with WWE, calling it transformative for both sides and highlighting the immediate impact of airing NXT on Tuesday nights.

“It’s been an absolute game changer for the CW, and I think it’s been a game changer for WWE,” Schwartz told Variety. “This last quarter was NXT’s highest-rated in five years — up 19% year over year.”

Schwartz also emphasized the show’s dominance in key demographics, adding, “In adults 18–49 and 25–54, we’re regularly beating Fox on Tuesday nights. That’s unheard of. It’s been absolutely crushing for us. It’s one of the biggest reasons our overall network ratings are up 40% season over season. Other than animation on Fox, [NXT] has the highest concentration of viewers in the 18–49 and 25–54 demos across all of broadcast television.”

The report also noted that Schwartz and WWE are “constantly” exploring new ways to build on their current success, including discussions about adding more WWE content to the CW lineup.

WWE NXT airs live on The CW Network every Tuesday night at 8/7c.