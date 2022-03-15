Control Your Narrative issued the following press release announcing four matchups for the promotion’s March 31st “Awakening: Dallas” event, which will see top stars like Adam Scherr, Killer Kross, Erick Redbeard, and ECIII in action. Full details are below.
Control Your Narrative presents “Awakening: Dallas” LIVE
3-31-22 Dallas, TX at The Southside Music Hall at Gilley’s
CYN and Pro Wrestling TV’s very first TELEVISED special!
Scheduled to Appear:
“The Titan” Adam Scherr
Killer Kross
ec3
REDBEARD
DAMO
Austin Aries
Marina Shafir
Westin Blake
Flip Gordon
“The Righteous” ft. Vincent, Bill Carr, and Bateman
“Dirty” Dango DOES DALLAS
A mystery “Nostalgic” name from the past
Emerging young talent (Projects)
and much more
VIP Packages INCLUDE:
6:00PM Entry, Guaranteed Seat.
Complimentary Photo Opp with Adam Scherr & EC3.
Early access to entire CYN Roster.
“3 Brand” Drawstring Bag w/ CYN shirt, surprise merch (including a piece of technology that is valued over price of admission, and After Party Lanyard.
Matches Announced:
“The Titan” Adam Scherr and ec3 vs. REDBEARD and Damo..
Can “the essential character” hold true to his vision as it becomes “mainstream?”
Can Damo find what made him one of Europe’s most ferocious competitors?
What does “Family Values” mean to Adam Scherr and his brother REDBEARD?
What unresolved issues from the past will come to a head when these Monsters meet each other for the very first time outside “Corporate Wrestling.”
Austin Aries vs Westin Blake
A former world champion multiple times over, Austin Aries is on a personal quest. Is it for “redemption?” “Forgiveness?” Does Aries want to quiet the doubters or prove something to himself?
On this quest lies Westin Blake, one of professional wrestling’s most accomplished in ring competitors. This “Forgotten Son” will only be known as the best, when he’s defeated the best.
Flip Gordon vs “Dirty” Dango
Flip doesn’t know what year it is or where “everybody” is. But Flip is here at CYN and he is going to give it his best shot! Across the ring is a former ballroom dancer turned degenerate scum bag looking for an easy score. What will happen when Flip aimlessly finds himself in “The Narrative” and Dirty Dango DOES DALLAS.
Killer Kross vs Vincent w/ The Righteous
Killer meets killers when Killer Kross makes his CYN debut against the father of The Righteous, Vincent? Will this warfare be Physical? Or will it be Psychological?
#CYN LIVE (Tix in Bio)
3-31-22 Dallas, TX @gilleys
CYN and @prowtv very first TELEVISED special.
Matches Announced:
“The Titan” @Adamscherr99 and @therealec3 vs. Erik RedBeard and @DamoMackle
