Control Your Narrative issued the following press release announcing four matchups for the promotion’s March 31st “Awakening: Dallas” event, which will see top stars like Adam Scherr, Killer Kross, Erick Redbeard, and ECIII in action. Full details are below.

-Austin Aries vs. Westin Blake

-Dirty Dango vs. Flip Gordon

-Adam Scherr/EC3 vs. Erick Redbeard/Damo

-Kill Kross vs. Vincent

Control Your Narrative presents “Awakening: Dallas” LIVE

3-31-22 Dallas, TX at The Southside Music Hall at Gilley’s

CYN and Pro Wrestling TV’s very first TELEVISED special!

Scheduled to Appear:

“The Titan” Adam Scherr

Killer Kross

ec3

REDBEARD

DAMO

Austin Aries

Marina Shafir

Westin Blake

Flip Gordon

“The Righteous” ft. Vincent, Bill Carr, and Bateman

“Dirty” Dango DOES DALLAS

A mystery “Nostalgic” name from the past

Emerging young talent (Projects)

and much more

VIP Packages INCLUDE:

6:00PM Entry, Guaranteed Seat.

Complimentary Photo Opp with Adam Scherr & EC3.

Early access to entire CYN Roster.

“3 Brand” Drawstring Bag w/ CYN shirt, surprise merch (including a piece of technology that is valued over price of admission, and After Party Lanyard.

Matches Announced:

“The Titan” Adam Scherr and ec3 vs. REDBEARD and Damo..

Can “the essential character” hold true to his vision as it becomes “mainstream?”

Can Damo find what made him one of Europe’s most ferocious competitors?

What does “Family Values” mean to Adam Scherr and his brother REDBEARD?

What unresolved issues from the past will come to a head when these Monsters meet each other for the very first time outside “Corporate Wrestling.”

Austin Aries vs Westin Blake

A former world champion multiple times over, Austin Aries is on a personal quest. Is it for “redemption?” “Forgiveness?” Does Aries want to quiet the doubters or prove something to himself?

On this quest lies Westin Blake, one of professional wrestling’s most accomplished in ring competitors. This “Forgotten Son” will only be known as the best, when he’s defeated the best.

Flip Gordon vs “Dirty” Dango

Flip doesn’t know what year it is or where “everybody” is. But Flip is here at CYN and he is going to give it his best shot! Across the ring is a former ballroom dancer turned degenerate scum bag looking for an easy score. What will happen when Flip aimlessly finds himself in “The Narrative” and Dirty Dango DOES DALLAS.

Killer Kross vs Vincent w/ The Righteous

Killer meets killers when Killer Kross makes his CYN debut against the father of The Righteous, Vincent? Will this warfare be Physical? Or will it be Psychological?