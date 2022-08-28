NWA National Heavyweight Champion Jax Dane (with Chris Silvio, Esq.) put the title on the line against Cyon (with Austin Idol) at NWA 74 pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta in St. Louis, MO that aired on FITE TV.

The back and forth match came to an end when Dane missed a clothesline, and Cyon kicked him into the corner. Cyon then hit Dane with a death valley driver for a three count.