D’Lo Brown’s early WWF work came with no guaranteed payday. Speaking on Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury, Brown recalled an arrangement that tied his pay to whether the company used him on television.

Asbury asked whether Brown’s early enhancement work led to a standard contract or a developmental deal. Brown said it was a per-date arrangement instead, and accepting the work was a way to show that he wanted to improve and do business.

“If they used me on TV, I got paid. If they didn’t use me on TV, I sat there and got nothing.”

Brown said he continued wrestling elsewhere during that period, including Puerto Rico and the Midwest. He later became part of the Nation of Domination, a group whose eventual breakup he’s also discussed as its members moved into their own careers.

Source: Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury.