D-Lo Brown recently reflected on the evolution of the Nation of Domination, explaining that the group’s eventual breakup was always part of the natural progression as its members developed into stars on their own.

Speaking on the Coach and Bro podcast, Brown said everyone involved understood that the faction would not last forever.

“We all knew we were going to start breaking out and start doing our own things. We knew at some point the group was going to have to end because guys were starting to get over individually. It wasn’t a surprise to any of us. It was just the natural evolution of where everybody was headed.”

Vince Russo, who worked on WWE creative during the Attitude Era, agreed and explained that the goal of assembling a faction is often to create future singles stars.

“That’s exactly the purpose of a faction. You bring a group together, everybody starts getting over, and then you break them out as individual superstars. If you do your job right, the group creates stars, and eventually those stars don’t need the group anymore.”

Brown noted that several members of the Nation reached the point where they were ready to stand on their own.

“We had so many different personalities and so many different talents in that group. As time went on, everybody started finding their own identity, and you could see where guys were ready to branch off and do something different.”

He also described how the chemistry within the faction helped everyone elevate one another.

“Being together gave us the opportunity to learn from each other and feed off each other. We all benefited from it, but eventually you get to the point where you have to see what somebody can do on their own.”

Russo reiterated that, from a creative perspective, a successful faction should ultimately produce breakout stars rather than exist indefinitely.

“When everybody starts getting over, that’s when you know you’ve done your job. Then you spin those people off into their own programs and let them become individual superstars. That’s exactly what you’re hoping happens.”

Looking back, Brown believes the Nation’s split simply reflected the success of the group rather than its failure.

“By that point, we all had our own direction. We all had things we wanted to accomplish, and it made sense for everybody to move forward individually while still appreciating what the Nation had done for all of us.”

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