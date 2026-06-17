D-Lo Brown recently reflected on how top spots in WWE were viewed during his time with the company, explaining that performers had to earn their place on the biggest stage rather than expect it to be handed to them.

Speaking on the Coach and Bro podcast, Brown discussed the competition for main event positions and why only a select few could occupy those roles at any given time.

“It’s a twofold thing. One, your biggest stars are a little older, so they need their rest time. I’m playing devil’s advocate here. Two, it’s a situation where you’ve got a lot of guys who could be in that top spot. You just mentioned Roman Reigns and CM Punk and LA Knight… not to mention, pick a bunch of dudes who could be in that top spot. Sami Zayn… you’ve got guys like Drew McIntyre who are really top talent who can’t find their way into the main event spot on a consistent basis. There’s only so many spots at the top of the hill.”

Brown emphasized that once those coveted positions are filled, the wrestlers in them need to remain visible because they are responsible for attracting the audience.

“Those spots that are occupied need to have their face out to the world because those are the ones that draw the money.”

Vince Russo echoed that philosophy, arguing that the pursuit of WWE’s biggest prize was what drove the roster during his tenure with the company.

“When we worked for Vince, everything was that title. That’s why everybody was there.”

Brown also pointed out that fan support can still make a difference, even when management may not be fully behind a performer.

“If you get yourself over and the office doesn’t want you to get over, they may put the brakes on you. But you know what happens? Every time you walk out to the arena, the crowd puts you over and cheers or boos, whatever they are, that noise doesn’t go unheard. And if you’re over and they’re not using you, then that no longer falls on you for not getting over. That falls on them for not using you while you’re over.”

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