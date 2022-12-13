The legendary D’Lo Brown recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where he discussed a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on his latest run with IMPACT, as well as providing some behind-the-scenes insight on the promotion’s popular Aces & Eights faction. Highlights from the signing can be found below.

How much he enjoyed his latest run with IMPACT:

I just recently left there [IMPACT Wrestling]. I was Head of Talent Relations and I got to be part of signing some really good guys and girls at IMPACT Wrestling and I got to work with some really good people. I got to work with, you know, people like Tessa Blanchard or Eric Young or Chris Bey, Josh Alexander. I got to be next to Josh Matthews calling play-by-play and color commentary. It was very cool being in that role because it was mentor/advisor/helper and you get to give back to the next generation of talent which is what you really wanna do in this business is give the knowledge you’ve been given and pass it forward so the business stays strong so, I was very happy with my time in IMPACT Wrestling. I love the people I worked with, I love the office there. It’s nice to work with young, up and coming talent. I got to work with a young A.J. Styles before he was A.J. Styles you know of today, which was kind of cool, to watch him grow.

How he was not originally supposed to be a member of the Aces & Eights:

So, it’s weird. I was not supposed to be a member of Aces and Eights as it started out. If you remember back when Aces and Eights started, everybody was wearing masks and they were just doing run-ins and beat people up. So, it was a bunch of younger guys and Eric Bischoff said, ‘Hey D’Lo, would you mind putting a mask on? Because I know you’ll make it look tight out there in the beat down because it can look a little clustery if not done right and you can help the young kids kind of see how it’s done.’ So I was like, ‘Cool. Yeah, no problem’ and the more times I went out there, look, I’ve got a familiar head. You can’t hide this head. So after a while, people realized it was me under the one hood and so it evolved to where I had to be unmasked as a member. If not, we would have lost credibility. So I got in Aces and Eights out of happenstance. I was not supposed to be part of it but it worked out that through the wrestling Gods, I became the Vice President. I went from not being in it to the Vice President overnight. Think about that.

