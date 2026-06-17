D-Lo Brown believes entrance music has lost much of what once made it an essential part of a wrestler’s presentation, arguing that fans used to recognize a Superstar instantly from the opening note of their theme.

Speaking on the Coach and Bro podcast, Brown explained that iconic entrance songs immediately connected audiences with the performer making their way to the ring.

“You knew who was coming out in the first hundredth of a second when someone’s song hit. If you smell… the gong… the glass breaking… ‘Are you ready?’ Like, you knew who was coming out. Music is synonymous with that entrance.”

Brown contrasted that with what he hears from many modern WWE themes.

“Today’s music has become kind of generic. And there’s no pop the minute the music hits because now people have to wait for that person to come through Gorilla and then they’ve got to ID who it is and by then he or she are halfway down the ramp. That takes away from that. The minute your music hits and the house lights up and the crowd goes crazy and the adrenaline is flowing—that’s gone because music is just that important.”

He credited longtime WWE composer Jim Johnston for creating entrance themes that perfectly matched the personalities they represented.

“I will never undersell the importance of a guy like Jim Johnston, who was great at matching the music with the talent. Every music literally went with every guy or girl.”

Brown then offered a blunt assessment of many current entrance themes.

“Today it’s just everybody’s coming out to like generic elevator music.”

Vince Russo agreed with Brown’s assessment and expanded on the importance of presentation beyond just the music itself.

“The gear was tied into your character. So when D-Lo talks about the music, we know who it is, here comes the gear. Just by looking at the gear we knew who you were. You had an identity. You take those two things away, man, you are missing two very, very important elements.”

Brown closed by emphasizing that entrance music is far more than background noise—it is often the audience’s first emotional connection to a performer.

“The minute your music hits and the crowd goes crazy and the adrenaline is flowing, that’s gone because music is just that important.”

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