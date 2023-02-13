D-Von Dudley did a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co where he talked about a wide range of topics.
During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed a potential return to WWE following his departure in January where he had been working as a producer and most recently as a Coach at the WWE Performance Center.
“I told Paul, ‘If you ever need me to come back to NXT, I’m there and I’ll be there for you. My door’s always open to Paul. I’m not saying that it’s not open to Vince, but I have a stronger relationship, I feel, with Triple H. There’s nothing bad about that. I don’t have an issue with Vince. I talked to Hunter a little bit more than I did with Vince and I think Paul understood me and understood me very well. I even wrote him in a text message telling him thank you for everything because I really admired him for where he came from in terms of in the business and the position that he’s in right now, and my loyalty lies with Paul. So if Paul wanted me to come back and do NXT, then I would come back, but right now I just want to enjoy myself and be with my family.”