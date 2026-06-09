D-Von Dudley recently ranked a number of wrestlers he shared the ring with throughout his career. While discussing Chris Benoit, D-Von praised Benoit’s in-ring ability and explained why he earned an S-Tier ranking.

“They asked me about this next opponent of mine and I told them I said I want it in there. I don’t give a damn what people say and how they say it. Chris Benoit, when I tell you he was a machine, he was a machine.”

D-Von said Benoit’s execution inside the ring was among the best he ever experienced.

“He would do those German suplexes and all of that and land you exactly how you should land. Absolutely perfect.”

He continued by explaining that his comments were focused on Benoit’s wrestling ability.

“I got nothing but respect for his ability in the ring. A tragic story about what happened. Absolutely. But I have a lot of respect for his ability and what he had done in the ring.”

D-Von also praised Benoit’s versatility and work ethic.

“Truly amazing. His work was like no other. He was hard-hitting, forceful, and he made you work when you didn’t want to work. He made sure that you worked.”

According to D-Von, Benoit’s performance level made him one of the best wrestlers he ever shared a ring with.

“So, as far as I’m concerned, Chris Benoit gets the S tier.”

D-Von concluded by reiterating that Benoit’s in-ring ability earned his respect despite the tragic circumstances that later surrounded his legacy.

“When I tell you he was a machine, he was a machine.”

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