D-Von Dudley recently ranked a number of wrestlers he shared the ring with throughout his career. While discussing former WWE Superstar Maven, D-Von didn’t hold back.

“That Maven. That’s right, I said it. That Maven. I hated being in the ring with him cuz he would always do things in that ring to try to get me to either laugh or smack me in the back of my head. You know, I should have did it back, but I was trying to be nice, trying to be the Reverend Devon, and I chose not to do that.”

D-Von then revealed where Maven landed on his tier list.

“Maven, I’m going to give you a C tier as being the worst that I’d ever been in the ring with.”

Despite the harsh ranking, D-Von admitted Maven has played an important role in the success of his YouTube channel.

“But I got to be nice to you because you know something, if it wasn’t for you, I probably wouldn’t have gotten this far on my YouTube channel. So, I got to suck it up a little bit. Let bygones be bygones and forgive. But I’m still going to rate you as a C.”

D-Von continued by doubling down on his assessment.

“Horrible. Just completely horrible.”

He finished his comments with a humorous story and a warning aimed at Maven.

“Next time you and I go to England and you’re supposed to get on the bus, I’m leaving your ass right there in the hotel room face down and ass up the way I found you that one time.”

While much of D-Von’s criticism was delivered jokingly, Maven ultimately received one of the lowest rankings on the entire list of wrestlers D-Von evaluated.

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