D-Von Dudley says Maven missing a garbage can spot was the worst botch in WWE history.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, D-Von reacted to several wrestling botches before saving Maven’s missed garbage can spot for last.

We now are coming to the end. And I have the worst botch in WWE history. And of course, who does it? Maven.

D-Von watched the clip and joked about Maven missing the spot completely.

What the hell? Did Maven just miss completely the garbage can? Yes, he did.

D-Von then jokingly pleaded with Maven to learn how to properly execute the spot.

I’m begging Maven to get a clue. I’m begging you, Maven.

D-Von joked that if Maven ever returned to wrestling, he could help train him.

I’ll tell you what, if you ever decide to come back to pro wrestling, I have a professional wrestling school called DDA, D-Von Dudley Academy. I’ll train you for free.

D-Von then quickly changed the offer.

Well, no, I won’t train you for free. I’ll make you pay like at least 20 to 25% because you owe me that much anyway after saving your ass in England for missing the bus.

D-Von said he could show Maven how to properly use the garbage can spot.

But I will help you out and show you how to take a dropkick, throw it into the garbage can so that way it can knock your opponent out as opposed to missing completely.

D-Von said botches happen to everyone in wrestling, even when clips trend on social media.

Even though it trends left and right in terms of botches, it happens. It happens to the best of us. It happens all the time.

D-Von said modern wrestlers are working in a different style than his generation did.

It’s a different type of error that we’re dealing with now. These athletes do more than what we did back in the day. They’re more high risk involved.

D-Von said fans should allow wrestlers room to recover when something goes wrong.

Give these guys a little bit of a grace period, man. Let them perform and entertain you. And if it gets botched and they can kind of clean it up, then let them clean it up.

D-Von said accidents are part of professional wrestling.

Be careful, be mindful, and understand that these guys are doing the best that they possibly can and sometimes accidents happen.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit D-Von Dudley’s YouTube channel, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.