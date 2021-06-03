On the latest edition of his Table Talk podcast WWE Hall of Famer and current producer D-Von Dudley spoke about the recent cuts made by WWE, which included Braun Strowman, Murphy, Aleister Black, Lana, Santana Garrett, and former Universal champion Braun Strowman. Dudley also discussed the possibility of fielding offers from other companies, something he admits he would not turn down. Highlights are below.

Says he was surprised at who WWE released:

Yeah, I was kind of shocked at some of the names. I wish nothing but the best to Aleister [Black], Buddy Murphy, Ruby [Riott], Braun [Strowman] and has anybody been omitted? I don’t know if it was anybody else. Santana Garrett. I look at it this way: All of those guys that were released, they’re very talented and I’m sure they’ll find employment elsewhere regardless to where they go or regardless of what happened. I’m sure people will come to [them for work], so I got nothing but love for them, it was a pleasure working with Braun, it was a pleasure working with Murphy, Ruby, I never got to work with Santana. I got to work with Murphy on 205 Live and Aleister. Not goodbyes, just see ya later. We’ll see each other down the road again. That I can promise.

On fielding offers from other companies:

Well, I would weigh my options. Vince [McMahon] said it best for so many years: If a man has an opportunity to make more money to make a better life for his family, if he doesn’t look into those options of making life better for his family, then he’s not a real businessman or a man. So, I’d listen to anybody that had an option to make me and my family a better life, of course I would. No question about it. Whether it’d be AEW, whether it’d be IMPACT, NWA, I mean whoever, Ring of Honor. In terms of being a manager, [absolutely]. Listen, I can go and punch somebody for my team and let them get the one, two, three off of it. I can trip somebody’s leg and let my guy fall on top of him and get the win, absolutely. I can be very instrumental [in] their victories, absolutely.

On the docu-series he pitched:

And one day, you might see WWE — I pitched this idea to some of the writers because you know, you got certain shows like VH1 or MTV or REELZ TV where they do like the breaking of the bands and things like that, when you explain the breaking of certain tag teams or people that left the company. I think that would be a great thing to do, something like that because you know, again, we [Bully Ray & D-Von] had a great run. I think there’s a lot of stories that can be told on the road with Bubba and I [that people would be] definitely interested in and want to know more about.

