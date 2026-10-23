D-Von Dudley believes the backlash to Max Caster’s Bound For Glory rap shows how much the boundaries of wrestling promos have changed. Speaking on his YouTube channel on October 20, he defended provocative wrestling entertainment while acknowledging the business pressures behind TNA’s decision to cut ties with Caster.

“Do I approve of a lot of things that is being said in today’s wrestling or done? No. But I’m not going to sit here and go, ‘Oh, let’s cancel them. Let’s get rid of them.’ That ain’t right. That ain’t the right thing to do. It’s called entertainment.”

Despite disagreeing with the reaction, Dudley said he understood why TNA president Carlos Silva had to consider the company’s sponsors.

“But I understand in terms of the sponsors, they have a certain guideline that they have to go by in order to keep the customers. I mean, it’s a sticky situation that Max got himself in.”

Caster has since announced a break from wrestling, and Dudley closed by expressing support for him and hoping to see him return. Where should promotions draw the line between heel heat and material that puts their business relationships at risk? Share your thoughts in the comments.

If you use any of these quotes, please credit Tim Rose and WrestlingHeadlines.com with a link back, and tag D-Von Dudley