During a recent appearance on The Average Blokes Show, D-Von Dudley named Stephanie McMahon as the female star he wished he could have put through a table. Here’s what he had to say:

I think I’d have to go with the person who got away from me and Bubba in the Attitude Era that we always wanted to put through a table that we never did. Now it’s a little thinner so it will give a little give. But this person is a female and I must say that that this particular female, which I’ve gone on record with WWE Ride Along that I admitted to my infatuation with this individual. [Laughs] And Bubba made fun of me during the entire ride along and the person I’m thinking about is Stephanie McMahon.

Credit: Average Blokes. H/T WrestlingInc.