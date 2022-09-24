WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently joined the he A2theK Wrestling Show to discuss a wide range of topics, including the ECW legend’s thoughts on former multi-time world champion Batista, and how difficult The Animal was to work with at the beginning of his career. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says it was difficult to work with Batista in the beginning of his career:

“It was very difficult in the very beginning because he was such a big guy that when he was training, certain people thought that it was best to train him as a big man and not take any bumps.”

Recalls working a match with Batista and thinking he was getting ribbed:

“So by the time he got with me, I thought it was a joke, I thought somebody was playing a rib on me. Because I remember during a match with Triple H, he (Batista) was supposed to run at him with a clothesline. When I told Dave the spot, Dave looked at me and he goes ‘Rev, how do I do that?’, I just looked at him and went ‘are you serious?’”

