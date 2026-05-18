Few WWE moments from the Attitude Era remain as unforgettable as seeing Mae Young get driven through a table by The Dudley Boyz, and according to D-Von Dudley, the Hall of Famer was completely on board with it.

During a recent appearance on Going Ringside (see video below), D-Von Dudley reflected on the infamous segment involving Mae Young and explained that she was never someone who needed convincing when it came to taking a wild bump.

“I wasn’t there when the conversation was had,” D-Von began. “But Mae Young is not gonna do something she doesn’t wanna do. If they said, ‘Mae, we would like the Dudleys to put you through a table,’ I’m sure without any thought, Mae Young said, ‘okay, fine, let’s do it.'”

That toughness, according to D-Von, was exactly what made Mae stand out even among wrestling’s hardest veterans.

“She was probably one of the toughest women you would ever come in contact with, even tougher than Moolah.”

D-Von also shared another memorable story involving Mae Young backstage after he and Bubba Ray Dudley tried to take it easy on her during a match.

Needless to say, Mae wasn’t happy about it.

“We knew Mae was old school, so we wanted to make sure that that was the case,” he continued. “We wanted to be gentle with her, and we were, and we get to the back, and Mae Young said, come here, you two, and we said, ‘what’s going on?’ and she was like, bam, and slapped Bubba, and we went … I stepped back.”

D-Von admitted he immediately got the message.

“She was like, ‘next time you’re in the ring with me, next time you’re in the ring with me, just make sure one thing – you hit me like you hit one of the boys.’ I just went, duly noted. You ain’t got to slap me. I’m good.”