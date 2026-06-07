D-Von Dudley has opened up about his past steroid use, revealing that he failed a drug test during his time in TNA Wrestling but did not receive any punishment from the company. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed the situation during a recent video on his YouTube channel while reflecting on his decision to use performance-enhancing drugs during a three-year period in TNA.

While discussing the topic, D-Von explained that TNA did conduct drug testing at the time, though he believes the company’s enforcement differed significantly from WWE’s policies.

“They were testing, but at the time, the old regime of TNA, not this new one, the old regime, they weren’t really keeping up with it or they weren’t hammering down like the WWE would hammer it down.”

D-Von then recalled receiving a phone call informing him that he had tested positive.

“I got a phone call saying, ‘Hey, you’ve been tested positive for such and such.'”

According to D-Von, the conversation was surprisingly brief. Expecting some form of punishment, he instead received a warning and nothing more.

“I went, ‘So what are you telling me?’ He’s like, ‘Just don’t do it again. Goodbye.’ Click.”

His co-host then asked directly whether he had failed a TNA drug test, prompting a straightforward response from the former tag team champion.

“I failed it once. Yeah.”

When asked if there was any disciplinary action taken against him, D-Von made it clear that there was not.

“No, there was no discipline for it.”

D-Von admitted that he expected a harsher response at the time and contrasted TNA’s handling of the situation with WWE’s wellness policy.

“I got I thought there would be, but there wasn’t.” “If it was WWE, they would have.”