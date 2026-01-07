D-Von Dudley is speaking out once again regarding his past issues with Jim Ross, responding directly to Ross’ denial of allegations that racist comments were made during their time together in WWE.

Back in late October, D-Von posted a video to his YouTube channel in which he claimed a WWE executive told him he did not like him because of the color of his skin, strongly implying Ross was the person involved. Bully Ray later corroborated D-Von’s account, and D-Von also referenced a second alleged incident involving Ross that took place in front of Paul Heyman, Spike Dudley, and Tommy Dreamer.

Ross addressed the situation last month, stating that he “never uttered those words” and adding that he does not recall having any issues or conflict with D-Von during their WWE tenure.

On Wednesday, D-Von uploaded a new video to his YouTube channel, offering more detailed accounts of both incidents and standing by his version of events.

The first incident, according to D-Von, took place at WWF New York in 1999 during the restaurant’s grand opening.

“It was at the WWE restaurant, the grand opening of it. We were mingling with some of the guests that were there. A lot of them were artists, musical artists, things like that. There were some actors and actresses that were there. WWE really rolled out the red carpet for this event.”

D-Von said he later went to a private room at the restaurant, where Ross approached him and Bubba Ray Dudley. Ross reportedly praised the team’s work, but expressed uncertainty specifically about D-Von.

“He said, ‘You boys are doing really good, and this and that. I like you boys, I like you boys a lot. D-Von, I’m not too sure. The verdict’s still out on him. I’m not too sure how I particularly feel about this.’”

According to D-Von, Bully Ray quickly stepped in to defend him.

“And Bubba knew what he was getting at. So Bubba butts in and goes, ‘You know something, JR, regardless of what, D-Von’s a hard worker. He never gives this company any problems.’”

D-Von said Ross continued to press the issue.

“And JR continued, ‘Well, you know, I get that. That’s all good, but there’s just something about him. I’m not sure.’”

That, D-Von says, is when the comment crossed a line.

“And finally, that’s when it comes out. ‘He’s Black. I just don’t know. That’s my hiccup.’”

D-Von said Bully Ray once again tried to de-escalate the situation, emphasizing D-Von’s character.

D-Von says Ross responded, “‘I’m not saying that he’s not, but I just don’t know. You know, because he’s Black and I just don’t know about that.’”

D-Von explained why he chose not to respond at the time.

“I had to think about it. If I hit him, we’re going to lose our jobs. If I say something, I can lose my job. Because at that time, I didn’t think that I would be able to fight that. Again, I’m a little fish in a big pond.”

He also noted that Ross was intoxicated during the exchange.

“Remind you though, when he said it he was extremely drunk. He was extremely drunk, slurring his words. But they say when you’re drunk, the truth comes out.”

D-Von then shifted to the second alleged incident, which he said occurred in Indianapolis while sitting at a table with several ECW alumni.

“And then the other incident was in Indianapolis, where myself, Dreamer, Bubba, Heyman, and Spike were sitting at the table.”

According to D-Von, Ross approached the group after coming from a meeting but greeted everyone except him.

“And I think JR had just come in catering. He had just gotten out of a meeting, and he comes over. He says hello to everybody but me.”

D-Von said Paul Heyman immediately called Ross out.

“Paul pretty much called him out, says, ‘What? You don’t want to say nothing because what? Why don’t you want to say hello to D-Von? What’s wrong with D-Von? What, ’cause he’s Black?’”

D-Von claims Ross doubled down.

“And JR went, ‘You’re damn right cause he’s Black, you’re damn right.’”

D-Von added that he is unsure whether Ross reacted out of anger or ego in that moment.

“I don’t know if he got mad at that and that’s why he said what he said, because his ego got in the way or what have you. But that’s what was said.”