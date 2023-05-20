D-Von Dudley addresses the rumored beef that he has with longtime tag partner, Bubby Ray.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Insight With Chris Van Vilet, where he immediately squashed the rumor and said that despite some disagreements he and Bubba are fine and doing their separate things.

It might have been on me because I said, somebody asked me would, you know, we see the Dudley Boyz, I did an interview. They said, would we see the Dudley Boyz back together? And I said, No. Because at that time, I had a stroke, my back was giving out on me, and I spoke the truth. I said no. I said, because I can’t do it anymore. I said, but here’s the deal. Bubba is still doing his thing, and I’m doing my thing as a producer. So, he’s doing his thing, and I’m doing mine. So, we’re separating, we’re going our separate ways and doing our own thing and we’re happy doing that. But just because I said that doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s animosity between us. You know, are there things that I didn’t agree with? Yes. Are there things that he didn’t agree with me? Absolutely. But guess what, we squashed it, whatever that little disagreement was, and we’re, and we’re together, but we would never apart.

When the possibility of a reunion was brought up D-Von says that there are certain moves he can no longer do, but can definitely still hit the 3-D.

Is there a possibility for the Dudley Boyz to ever get back into the ring again? I’ll put it this way. I can say yes and I can say no. And I’ll say this, in terms of like I told Bubba, I said, you know, the only thing is, I don’t know about going up on the top rope and doing a Wazzup no more. I say because, you know, I don’t know how much my back, I’m not willing to put my back at risk like that. There are certain moves that I would have to fix. A 3D would be great, I could do a 3D no problem.

(Special thanks to Chris Van Vilet for sending these quotes over.)