WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently joined the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling for an in-depth discussion about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on his position in NXT, how he’s happy to see Triple H succeeding on the main roster, and how he initially didn’t watch the NXT product but is now enjoying how busy he is prepping the future stars of tomorrow. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he is as busy as ever in NXT:

“Busy. With this new regime, with Triple H and Stephanie (McMahon), which I’m extremely happy about. I think everything is happy. Just for the simple fact that, we’re all happy with what Vince (McMahon) did for 50 years plus, but sometimes, with every company and new whatever it is, it’s always good for fresh and new ideas. Triple H brings that. We’re not discounting what Vince did for the past 50 years. Sometimes, you need a little change and I’m happy about that. With all that going on right now, the responsibility for me has picked up a little bit and I’m happy about that because I get to do my ideas and me and Hunter have a good relationship. Him and Stephanie both, when I had my stroke two years ago, Stephanie left me a message on my answering machine telling me, ‘I heard you’re doing well and everything is good, but I want to make sure you’re doing great. I want to hear it out of your mouth and not anybody else’s.’ Of course, I heard that message and it made me feel a little special. Just for the simple fact that she and Hunter didn’t have to do that, but they were very concerned about me. You could say, am I a Hunter guy? Yes. Am I a Vince McMahon guy? Yes. Am I Paul Heyman guy? Yeah. All those guys have done well with me, which is why I love working for WWE.”

Breaks down his role at NXT:

“I’m with NXT right now. I’m a coach, behind the scenes, I’m also a producer and help put the matches together and things like that. I have a few titles, coach, producer, I’ll think of the third one later. I’m just having fun, working with the younger talent and helping them to carry on the legacy of pro wrestling. You have myself, Terry Taylor, Fit Finlay, Robbie Brookside, Norman Smiley, and a lot of other guys that have moved up from talent to producer. Shawn Michaels, of course, and Matt Bloom. We’re having a good time and getting these kids to where they have to be.”

How he initially didn’t follow the NXT product when he was working on the main roster:

“I hope they don’t go anywhere anytime soon because I’m just starting to get to know everyone. When I was on the main roster producing, I didn’t have the opportunity to watch NXT because Vince had us so busy, we had emails coming in all the time about the shows, feedback, we never really have a chance to watch NXT. When you work as much as we did on the main roster, when you get home, you don’t want watch wrestling anymore. You want to go and be with your family and do what you have to do. You can’t live this business 24/7 like we did when we were wrestling, it’s no fun. I never got a chance to watch NXT, but I’m proud and happy to be part of this group. I’ve had a great time. I never thought I would have so much fun coaching and producing NXT.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)