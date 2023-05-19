D-Von Dudley gives an update on the career of his sons, Terrell and Terrence Hughes, during a recent interview on Insight With Chris Van Vilet.

The duo has been competing regularly for AEW on their Youtube series, something D-Von tells Van Vilet is what is best for them right now as he feels they would be lost in the shuffle in WWE.

They’re doing their thing, they’re doing their thing, they’re still doing Dark in AEW. They’re having a good time. And, you know, they’re just enjoying themselves, which I’m very, very happy with. I’d rather them be with AEW right now, then probably go to NXT or WWE. I mean, you know, in my opinion there’s so much going on over there right now that I just feel like they might get lost in the shuffle somewhere. And things like that right now, I think AEW is the best fit for them. I didn’t always think that, you know, because I used to work for the company, WWE, and all the turmoil that’s going on right now started. So, I just, you know, figured probably maybe that WWE was the best fit. But I’m a very biblical person, to the point where I feel God does everything for a reason. And if they had a couple of try-outs, and they were told no. And, you know, they were told not right now, but you know, we’re definitely gonna be looking at you in the future, then there was a reason for that, because long and behold, look, what’s going on there now.

The Hall of Famer adds that there is a great deal of disarray in WWE, and that there is a lot that is unknown about Triple H and Vince McMahon backstage.

You know, there’s so much disarray, I like to say that’s probably going on, because no one knows what’s going on. You know, is Vince back. Is he not back? Is Triple H in control. Is he not in control? You know, I mean, it’s one thing for people to come out and say, you know, business as usual. You know, I’m still going to be whatever. But is it really the case? I don’t know. I don’t think anybody knows, except for the people that are working within the company.

D-Von left WWE at the beginning of the year after working for them as a producer. Elsewhere in the interview he explains why he doesn’t plan on returning anytime soon. You can read his comments about that here.

(Special thanks to Chris Van Vilet for sending us quotes)