D-Von Dudley believes MJF possesses the ability to become one of professional wrestling’s biggest stars.

Speaking on Maven Huffman’s YouTube channel, D-Von said MJF could potentially become “the next Hulk Hogan” with the proper presentation.

“I think MJF is an excellent wrestler. I think he’s one of the best on the mic. Hands down, I think he’s got what it takes to be that major superstar.”

D-Von questioned whether AEW is currently presenting MJF in a way that allows him to reach that level.

“I think if Tony really knew how to push him and do the right thing with him, he could be the next Hulk Hogan. “What I mean by the next Hulk Hogan is that same fire Hogan had in the ’80s, where he became a megastar.”

D-Von clarified that he believes AEW is capable of making MJF a larger star but does not believe the company is currently accomplishing that goal.

“I just feel that MJF would be the same way. I think with the right person or the right company pushing him and making him the superstar that he is, it could work. “I’m not saying AEW can’t do it, but right now, I just don’t feel like they are.”

Maven also expressed his admiration for MJF’s work.

“I’m a huge fan of MJF. I love what MJF does. I love his work on the mic. “If I could face anybody, I would like to have a program with him just to see not only if I could keep up with him in the ring, but on the microphone. I love his work.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Maven Huffman’s YouTube channel, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.