D-Von Dudley says TKO deserves the heat over high WrestleMania ticket prices.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, D-Von discussed WrestleMania from a performer’s perspective and said he was originally most interested in Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk before the conversation shifted to Pat McAfee, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and the reaction to ticket prices.

At first, it was Roman and Punk. Now, because of all the hook of all the stuff that’s going on now with Pat McAfee and Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, the way the people are responding to Pat, it’s like pure hatred.

D-Von said TKO has become part of the story because of the cost of attending WrestleMania.

Now they’re involving TKO into it because it’s TKO with the ticket prices, which is why the attendance for WrestleMania 42 is not what it should be.

D-Von said the current prices make it difficult for families to attend.

Think about it, you have a family of four, they go to WrestleMania, they can’t spend all that money to go to a show, go to concession stand, buy merchandise, and still be able to pay their rent.

D-Von said the cost of attending WrestleMania has become extremely hard for fans.

It’s hard, you know, with the ticket prices the way they are now. It’s extremely difficult.

D-Von said that is why TKO is receiving criticism from fans and some wrestlers.

This is why TKO is getting so much heat because the fans and some of the boys feel that it’s TKO that is making it very hard for people to come out and to enjoy the show.

D-Von made it clear that he was not blaming Paul “Triple H” Levesque for the ticket prices.

This is not a down on Hunter at all. I’m not saying anything about Hunter because Hunter is not in control of the ticket prices.

D-Von said the issue is corporate.

This is all corporate now. And I’ve always said this, you can’t mix corporate with the professional wrestling world. It doesn’t work.

D-Von said TKO is responsible for the pricing.

That’s where we are right now. TKO is responsible for how the ticket prices are the way they are.

D-Von also pointed to broader financial pressure on fans.

People are complaining. We’re probably moments away from a recession. People don’t have the money to go out there and to spend like that anymore.

D-Von said higher everyday costs make expensive WrestleMania tickets harder to justify.

It’s very hard. Gas is up. Groceries is up. People just don’t have it. And if those ticket prices are as sky-high as I’m hearing, then who the hell can come?

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit D-Von Dudley’s YouTube channel, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.