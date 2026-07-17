D-Von Dudley says botches are part of professional wrestling, especially with the higher-risk style used by many current wrestlers.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, D-Von discussed several WWE botches and said fans should remember that wrestlers are trained professionals, but accidents can still happen.

Botches is something that happens when you’re in the ring and things don’t go as planned. Remember, these are trained professional athletes, so they know what they’re doing, but not everything goes as planned.

D-Von pointed to a recent NXT table spot involving Sol Ruca and Zaria, saying table bumps can become dangerous when the timing or distance is not perfect.

Sometimes when you’re throwing somebody off of a platform or something like that through a table, one table is probably all you need. The second one basically, believe it or not, is for safety purposes. So just in case she overdoes it, she lands into the other table.

D-Von said the spot showed how dangerous table bumps can be when two tables are involved.

As she goes down and hits that first one, her head barely clears the second table. So, this is why that spot is very dangerous when you have two tables. You got to be careful in how you do it.

D-Von said spots like that require perfect timing.

It’s got to be perfect timing in order for you to actually go through both tables at the same time.

D-Von said wrestlers who are not experienced with table bumps or high-risk spots have to practice them.

When you got people that are not experienced with using tables or going from that high of a bump into a table, they have to practice.

D-Von compared that to the way he and Bubba Ray Dudley handled a major table spot at WrestleMania 17.

I think the only thing we ever practiced with something almost similar to this was WrestleMania 17, the TLC match. The second TLC match because Bubba, if I’m not mistaken, went through I think four, maybe even five tables that was stacked up.

D-Von said they used a crash pad to make sure the spot would work.

We basically did a crash pad. I remember we used the crash pad to see how far he would go after being pushed off the ladder and we had to time it perfectly.

D-Von said modern wrestlers are taking more risks than his generation did.

The one thing I will say is the way this generation is, they take more risk now than we ever did back in the day. And that’s fine, but I will say this, this generation does scare me because they take really, really big risk.

D-Von said he was not calling the risks unnecessary, but said fans need to understand what wrestlers are putting on the line.

No, I’m not going to sit here and say it’s unnecessary. Listen, if you feel safe to do it, then by God, do it. That’s your prerogative.

D-Von said wrestlers are trying to entertain fans while putting their bodies at risk.

The fans got to understand that these guys are out there each and every day putting their lives on the line and trying to make sure that they entertain you, wow you, tell you a story and get you permanently invested in what they’re doing.

D-Von also looked back at a table spot involving Spike Dudley, saying Spike came close to being seriously hurt.

Every time I see that I cringe because I know just how close Spike came to really permanently getting injured.

D-Von said the spot showed why wrestling should not be dismissed as fake.

This is why when people say wrestling is fake or that we’re not really doing what we’re doing, we feel every ounce of pain that’s in that ring.

D-Von later said the current era involves a different type of athletic risk than his generation.

It’s a different type of error that we’re dealing with now. These athletes do more than what we did back in the day. They’re more high risk involved. There’s just more movement where back in my day, basically the less movement you made, the better.

D-Von said fans should give wrestlers some grace when something goes wrong.

Give these guys a little bit of a grace period, man. Let them perform and entertain you. And if it gets botched and they can kind of clean it up, then let them clean it up.

D-Von closed by saying accidents are part of the business.

Be careful, be mindful, and understand that these guys are doing the best that they possibly can and sometimes accidents happen.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit D-Von Dudley’s YouTube channel, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.