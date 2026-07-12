D-Von Dudley says Vince McMahon often knew the WrestleMania main event well in advance.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, D-Von discussed the backstage process behind WrestleMania and was asked whether the idea that McMahon would plan a WrestleMania main event a year ahead of time was true.

No, absolutely. Vince knew.

D-Von was then asked directly if McMahon would know what the WrestleMania main event would be for the following year.

Absolutely. Vince’s mind is different than everybody else’s when it comes to professional wrestling.

D-Von said McMahon always had a strong idea of what he wanted from his product.

He knows what he wants. He knows what he wants for his product and he knows what he wants for his talent.

D-Von said that was one of McMahon’s defining traits as WWE Chairman.

That’s the one thing I will say about Vince, that he always knew what he wanted. It might not have been what the fans wanted, but it’s Vince McMahon’s sandbox.

D-Von said McMahon ultimately controlled the direction.

He’s the one that’s going to book the matches. And although the fans do have a say-so in it somewhat, very slightly, but it’s Vince’s game.

D-Von also said that even if McMahon had something planned, it could still change.

Sometimes on paper, months prior, it seemed great. Then there’s other times where he wakes up the next day and goes, “No, not a good idea. We’re going to go in this direction.”

D-Von said producers generally did not know the WrestleMania card as early as McMahon did.

The producers really don’t know until about maybe a month and a half to maybe almost two months prior to WrestleMania. I would definitely say we do know within, say, the last three weeks before WrestleMania.

D-Von said that was when producers would begin working through creative ideas with talent.

So we start to get in our heads, start to get our creative juices flowing to help out talent to make that story really good, especially for a WrestleMania card.

Earlier in the conversation, D-Von said talent also does not always know the full WrestleMania card far in advance.

As talent, you really don’t know that far in advance. You might know what you’re doing or the possibility of who you might be working with, but as far as knowing the whole card at WrestleMania, no, we do not know that.

D-Von said the card is usually much clearer closer to the event.

It’s pretty much locked in probably, I would say, maybe about a month out of WrestleMania. That’s when you really know who you’re working with.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit D-Von Dudley’s YouTube channel, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.