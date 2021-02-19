WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley was the latest guest on the The Black Wrestling Alliance show to discuss a variety of topics, including how issues of racism in WWE were dealt with by Vince McMahon, and how he made six-figures during his final year in ECW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Issues with racism and how Vince McMahon dealt with it:

It was never the talent. It was never the talent. It was always somebody behind the scenes that I had the issues with, and listen, I’m gonna say this, Vince [McMahon] is a very fair man in terms of that. I know he gets a lot of flack because of how he perceives Black wrestlers and things like that but I will say any time that I’ve ever known there was an issue with racism within the company, he would definitely put his foot down and say something. Now again, while some people will disagree with me, some people won’t. But every incident that I’ve ever heard of that he’s found out about, he’s definitely reprimanded and taken action against it so…

How he made six-figures in his final year of ECW:

But she [my mother] was furious. She didn’t support it at all and then when I finally made it to WWE, you know — ECW, my last year, I was making great money. I was actually making six figures in ECW. My last six months being there, I think I made $100,000 there, and to me that was big. I mean, I didn’t have any bills, no debt so you give a Black kid that don’t have nothing like that $100,000, man listen, I was on top of the world and I just remember — and she didn’t recognize ECW. It wasn’t WWF.

Check out the full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)