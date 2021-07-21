On the latest edition of his Table Talk podcast WWE Hall of Fame D-Von Dudley spoke on a variety of pro-wrestling related subjects, including how WWE chairman Vince McMahon is open to hearing new ideas from talent and producers, and that he isn’t opposed to trying something different than his original pitch. Highlights are below.

How McMahon is open to different ideas:

“You can (pitch a different idea). You still have a Plan B in hand and another plan that will make the match better than the original idea that he may have come up with. He’s open to that. Vince is not closed-minded to that. If he has an idea and he wants it to be shown on TV, but you come up with something better and he feels that way, he’ll use it. He’s open to that. He has no problem with that. He actually asked for that from his producers.”

Says there will never be a point where you can make everyone happy in wrestling:

“That won’t make news [that McMahon is open to changes]. ‘Vince is doing the right thing.’ Everybody wants to ‘down Vince.’ Sometimes, ‘I’m like goddamnit Vince, what the hell.’ Then there are other times I’m like, ‘Damn, Vince, that was good.’ You’ll never be able to satisfy everybody, no matter how good it is. You can have a million people love the pay-per-view and there will always be that one percent who is like ‘it sucked, it was horrible.’ So the idiot saying that because I didn’t go up to Vince McMahon and say something that I’m a horrible person and the match was horrible; that match was great. 15,000 people in the arena were chanting ‘this is awesome.’”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)