On the latest episode of his Table Talk podcast WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley thanked AEW for having his sons, Terrence and Terrell Hughes, on their DARK program. The former multi-time tag team champion adds that it is their time to shine in the wrestling business.

Speaking of AEW, I would like to say thank you to AEW for having my boys a part of their organization and really doing up a storm. I love it. They’re keeping The Dudley Boyz alive and well. The legacy lives on through TnT [Terell & Terrence] and I love it, I love it. Thank AEW for having them there and doing those Dark matches and things like that. Like I told my boys and I said it on social media, now is your time to shine, now is your time to go out there and all the haters that will say things negative about you, ignore ‘em. They’ve been saying it about your father for years and I’m in the Hall Of Fame and I got a ring and not only that, I’m a producer for WWE and been one-half of the greatest tag team in the history of this business so you’re gonna have negative people that say negative things. Let ‘em say [it]. The thing is, they wish they could do what you do.

You can listen to his full thoughts on the subject here. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)