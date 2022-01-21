WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recently appeared on the Wrestle Buddy podcast to discuss a number of different topic, including his thoughts on the classic WrestleMania 17 TLC matchup, and how important ECW was to his career. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks the TLC match between the Dudleys, the Hardy Boyz, and Edge and Christian from WrestleMania 17 should go into the Hall of Fame:

In my opinion, I think that we should — you know, the n.W.o got inducted into the [WWE] Hall of Fame and those guys were already in it. How about a TLC induction? How about recognizing how special that much was? Because think about it, not only was the match special, but they actually named a pay-per-view after it. So, you know, it has some relevance to it to be special, so why not put that match in the Hall of Fame?

How much he loved ECW and how Paul Heyman always protected him:

But I loved ECW. ECW is where I got my start. When no one else would give me a shot, ECW did so I will always be grateful for ECW and I will always be a Paul Heyman guy. You know, I get it, some people say what they say about Paul but Paul protected me in a lot of ways with his business. I could have been crushed a long time ago because a lot of people don’t realize, it’s not what you do in the ring, it’s what you do outside the ring that matters that either make or destroy your career and you know, I was young. I was a young punk and you know, growing my — trying to fill my royal oats and all of that and I was getting in a little bit of trouble along the way. Not much, but just little things here and there but that could’ve destroyed me and it didn’t and I was really taught by [Tommy] Dreamer and Paul Heyman what to do and what not to do, which I believe every young promising star at some point needs to have that guidance to guide them along the way.

