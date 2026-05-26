D-Von Dudley is raising eyebrows about WWE’s upcoming PLE, Night of Champions, set for June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Speaking on the Duke Loves Rasslin podcast, he expressed his concerns regarding the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and whether it’s worth the risk to hold such a high-profile event there. D-Von, a respected voice in the industry, emphasized that this situation isn’t just another event in the booking calendar, but a real concern that some might overlook in the glitzy world of sports entertainment.

“I definitely feel like the risk isn’t worth it, because if something goes wrong, then what? You have a bunch of Americans coming to Saudi Arabia, and it’s going to be very easy—if Iran knows what’s going on—they might want to make an example out of something.

I’m not going to say—it’s going to be easy—but I don’t know. I just don’t trust it. I don’t trust it at all. Yeah, I don’t trust it. It’s just too much of a risk.

I don’t really think we should go anywhere near that place right now. I really don’t. I just think right now—it’s crazy. We have to really think about things when it comes to stuff like that.”