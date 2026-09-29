D-Von Dudley says his YouTube hiatus came from a packed schedule and a change in the team running his channel. He also said he turned down material that would have required him to criticize people or reveal things he did not want to discuss.

In a video on his own channel, Dudley explained that his detailing business, wrestling school, academy shows and family responsibilities had taken up much of his time. He said Nick and Mike, who helped launch the channel and connect him with Maven, told him they were burned out, while some proposed stories conflicted with his relationships in wrestling.

Another reason why I have not been able to do as many shows as I was doing at one point and why it seemed to have been a little bit of a hiatus is because of the fact that we had to change people that were doing the YouTube channel. Nick and Mike did a fantastic job in terms of helping me out to get everything started, of course, collaborating with Maven, helping to get this launched. A lot of times it seems to be that people get burnt out. Nick and Mike called me up and said they were pretty much burnt out, and that they had a lot of things that they wanted to do, but we couldn’t do because of my affiliation with certain organizations, and that I couldn’t really express some of the things that I wanted to express with some of the stories that they wanted to put out. Because I’m not here on this show to bury anybody, I’m not here to make anybody look bad, it just went in the direction where things that were written for me to do and say, I couldn’t do.

Dudley did not name the organizations or identify specific scripts. He said his objection was to the proposed direction of the show, not a desire to attack the two people who helped build it.

I’m not looking to expose the business, even though the business has been exposed already. Don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying that you guys are not smart enough to figure out what pro wrestling is all about, but I’m not going to be the one to help entice that for you to understand what we do behind the scenes. There’s a lot of things that wanted to be done on the show that I didn’t approve of, again because of my affiliation with organizations that I’ve worked with in the past and I still continue to work with, and I refuse to do that. Regardless if that’s what the people want. I didn’t do this YouTube channel to basically bury anybody, hurt anybody, or expose anybody. I did this to have fun.

He said the channel has become a longer-term project than he expected, and he plans to keep offering wrestling stories and opinions on his own terms. Dudley thanked Nick and Mike for their work and said Chase is now helping run the channel.

As far as Nick and Mike goes, I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for staying in, helping me launch the channel, and having the success that I’ve had. I can’t put in perspective just how grateful I am for everything that you’ve done. But like someone once told me, a guy by the name of Apache Dan, who is a trainer at my school, he’s a 71-year-old man. He once said everything has an expiration date. Regardless if it’s life, regardless if it’s relationships, nothing lasts forever. And the collaboration between Nick, myself, and Mike eventually had to end. Not in a bad way, but in a way where they had to go and refresh themselves and do what they had to do, and so did I. And now we’re here. I’ve got a great young man by the name of Chase who helps me out, and now he’s taking over the YouTube channel.

Dudley said the channel resumed with a September 11 video and will branch into movies and music while continuing to feature wrestlers. He has previously credited Maven’s role in helping his channel grow.

Source: D-Von Dudley, “The Truth About Why I Haven’t Been Making Videos…”.