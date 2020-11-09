Terrence and Terrell Hughes, known on the Florida indie scene as TNT, will make their AEW in-ring debuts on this week’s AEW Dark episode. They will face Serpentico and Luther in tag team action.

Terrence and Terrell are the 25 year old twin sons of WWE Hall of Famer & Producer D-Von Dudley. They previously appeared on Impact Wrestling TV with their father.

A total of 9 matches have been announced for this week’s AEW Dark episode, which will premiere on Tuesday at 7pm ET via the AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced line-up:

* TNT (Terrence and Terrell Hughes, sons of D-Von Dudley) vs. Chaos Project (Serpentico and Luther)

* Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix) vs. David Ali and Ashton Starr

* Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy) vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela

* “5” Alan Angels of The Dark Order vs. Fuego del Sol

* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) vs. Justin Blax and Louis Valee

* Ivelisse and Diamante vs. Jennacide and Dreamgirl Ellie

* Leva Bates vs. Dani Jordyn

* Top Flight (Angel Dorado and Air Wolf) vs. Frankie Thomas and Baron Black

* TheHybrid2 (Angelico and Jack Evans) vs. Shawn Dean and Adam Priest

