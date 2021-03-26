AAA Latin American Champion Daga may be headed to AEW soon.

Daga is currently signed to AAA, where he is also a former AAA World Cruiserweight Champion. There’s no word yet on when he could debut for AEW, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this week that there has been talk of the company bringing him in.

Daga, who also worked for Lucha Underground in the past, made his Impact debut back in February 2019. He last wrestled for the company in early March 2020. Daga and wife Tessa Blanchard stayed at home in Mexico for most of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he was later released in late October 2020 after requesting his departure. They tied the knot in August of last year.

Regarding Daga’s wife Tessa possibly coming to AEW, the Wrestling Observer noted that this is a decision that will ultimately be based on the perceived value she brings to the product vs. the negativity and backlash from some people that such a signing would bring.

Blanchard has been away from pro wrestling for the most part since finishing up with Impact last summer, leaving the promotion as World Champion as her contract was terminated days before it was set to expire. It was reported in December that she was still celebrating her marriage to Daga, and had not decided on her future in the business.

As seen below, Daga and Tessa are hosting a pro wrestling seminar at the Hybrid School of Wrestling in San Antonio, Texas this Saturday. Blanchard was seen training with several WWE Superstars at the same school earlier this week, as we noted at this link.

We are 2 days away and we still have a couple spots left!!! You can’t miss it. pic.twitter.com/QPD3Pt2fqc — EL JEFE (@Daga_wrestler) March 25, 2021

