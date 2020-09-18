WWE 205 Live Superstar Ariya Daivari has promised to welcome three new cruiserweight competitors on tonight’s show, and give $10,000 to any opponent who can defeat him.

WWE just announced that Daivari will introduce the “Daivari Dinero’s Division” on tonight’s show as he gives opportunities to three deserving cruiserweights, facing each of them in singles action. Daivari says he will give $10,000 of his own money to any competitor who can beat him.

WWE has also announced a rematch between Tony Nese and Danny Burch for tonight’s show. Nese lost a singles match to Burch last month on August 7.

WWE 205 Live airs on the WWE Network at 10pm ET after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air. Stay tuned for news from tonight’s show.

Below is WWE’s full announcement on tonight’s matches, along with the Twitter video from Daivari:

Danny Burch to clash with Tony Nese, plus three Cruiserweights welcomed to Daivari Dinero’s Division tonight on 205 Live The WWE Universe can tune in for a highly anticipated rematch between Danny Burch and Tony Nese, as well as Ariya Daivari welcoming Cruiserweights to Daivari Dinero’s Division tonight on 205 Live. Burch is looking to return to singles action in winning fashion after dealing with the likes of Legado del Fantasma and Ever-Rise alongside Oney Lorcan in recent weeks. The bruising Brit put down Nese in a one-on-one bout last month. The Premier Athlete paid the price when he chose not to capitalize on Burch’s vulnerability when he checked on Lorcan following an attack by Daivari. Will Nese make amends for last month’s loss, or will Burch prove he simply has The Premier Athlete’s number? Elsewhere, Daivari has promised to welcome Cruiserweights to Daivari Dinero’s Division tonight after declaring on social media that he was in a generous mood. Daivari will give opportunities to three deserving Cruiserweight competitors, facing each man one-on-one. And not only that, but Daivari has promised to give $10,000 of his own money to any opponent who can beat him. Given Daivari’s track record of deceit, can we take him at his word, or might other intentions be fueling this endeavor? Catch all of this tonight on another exciting edition of 205 Live, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network at 10/9 C!

.@AriyaDaivariWWE is in a giving mood tonight and he promises to introduce the “Daivari Dinero Division!” What could this mean for #205Live?! pic.twitter.com/GzovxXq4wu — 205 Live (@WWE205Live) September 18, 2020

