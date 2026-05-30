Dakota Kai’s pursuit of WWE singles gold may have come closer to becoming reality than many fans realized.

Back in January 2025, Kai challenged Lyra Valkyria in the finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

While reports later surfaced claiming that Kai had at one point been discussed internally as the planned winner, the title ultimately went to Valkyria.

Kai would never capture the championship, and her WWE run came to an end when she was released by the company in March.

Now competing on the independent wrestling scene under the name Charlie, the former WWE star reflected on the match during an interview with D.S. Shin of Ring The Belle (see video below).

Despite falling short in the title bout, Charlie had nothing but praise for Valkyria and the chemistry they shared in the ring.

“She’s awesome too,” Charlie said about Valkyria. “We had such good chemistry and we never wrestled each other before. I don’t think any singles capacity at least. But, she’s amazing. She’s insane. Everything she did was awesome.”

The former Damage CTRL member was also asked about the reports suggesting she had once been slated to win the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

As she explained, plans can change quickly in professional wrestling, and she remains happy for Valkyria’s success.

“Things change all the time, you know what I mean?” Charlie stated. “Like last minute and I get that too but, I don’t know. I’m so happy for her.”

Even with the speculation surrounding the match outcome, Charlie made it clear she has no hard feelings about how things unfolded and continues to hold Valkyria in high regard following their memorable championship encounter.