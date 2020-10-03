WWE stars Dakota Kai and Zelina Vega both took to Twitter recently to comment on WWE taking over talent’s Twitch accounts, which was recently revealed to be happening in the next four weeks, including accounts under wrestler’s real names.

Kai writes, “Starting Twitch up again was purely for three reasons; to have fun as a gamer, communicate with y’all during a difficult year and to give as much possible back to different charities. Thank u all for the continued support.”

Meanwhile Vega responded to a series of tweets initially made by former women’s champion Paige, and how Paige helped pave the path for stars like her to have a Twitch following.

She writes, “AND helped people (including me) get introduced to what is now my favorite platform filled w/ positive, like minded & amazing people just looking to have fun during hard times in the world. It’s where people support each other and grow together. A family. Always grateful to you. And host charities for people and animals in need. Yesterday we raised enough money to help someone get their cat the surgery they needed to survive. We love what we built and worked hard for.”

Check it out below.

Starting Twitch up again was purely for three reasons; to have fun as a gamer, communicate with y’all during a difficult year and to give as much possible back to different charities. Thank u all for the continued support — ℭ (@DakotaKai_WWE) October 2, 2020