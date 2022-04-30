As previously reported, WWE once again trimmed their talent roster down with several cuts to their NXT 2.0 brand, which included two-time NXT women’s tag champion and heavily featured women’s star, Dakota Kai.

Today Kai has issued a statement on her release, where she thanks her friends, colleagues, and fans for their support over the last 48 hours, later adding that she’s met some incredibly wonderful people during her time with the company. Kai ends by saying that her path in the wrestling industry is far from over.

Above everything, thank you all. I am so overwhelmed at all the love and support. The DMs, txts, tweets.. you all have my heart. I love you. I am thankful for being able to meet, work and intertwine with so many beautiful people, people I looked up to, people I learned from.. I met some of my best friends over these last few years that will remain in my life forever. I don’t know what’s next for me. I chose ‘Evie’ at 17 years old. That chapter is shut.. just know this; I’m far from being done.

A report was released today that Kai was not planning to re-sign with WWE once her contract came to an end in April of 2023. You can read about that here. See her statement below.